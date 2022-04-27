INDIALIFESTYLE

IHCL signs a new SeleQtions Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, April 27 (IANSlife) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), announced the signing of a new SeleQtions hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The hotel is managed by Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Udaipur is ranked amongst the world’s top destinations to travel to and IHCL has had its presence in the city for over 50 years now. Fast evolving as the preferred venue for social events and conferences, it has a huge business potential. We are delighted to partner with Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited to bring our sixth hotel to Udaipur.”

The 151-room SeleQtions hotel is conveniently located in Nahar Mangra, close to the airport. The hotel is being built on eight acres in the style of Rajasthan’s grand palaces. There will be an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, and a bar. The hotel will have over 10,000 square feet of banquet space, meeting rooms, and sprawling lawns, making it ideal for elegant weddings and conferences. It is a Brownfield project that is scheduled to open in 2025.

Tikam Singh Rao, Director, Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL for this SeleQtions hotel. The company is renowned for putting Udaipur on the global tourist map.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220427-131606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Gymkhana Club administrator calls meeting to discuss overall functioning

    Central probe agencies scan PFI’s role in Jahangirpuri violence

    Mumbai Airport: Blaze engulfs pushback truck, no casualties or damage

    Mumbai media’s candlelight vigil for slain lensman Danish Siddiqui