IHCL steps foot in Manali, opens Baragarh Resort & Spa

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANSlife) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of Baragarh Resort & Spa, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Nestled in the lap of the majestic Himalayas, the hotel offers magnificent views of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “This opening is in line with IHCL’s strategy of strengthening its presence in Himachal Pradesh with its tremendous tourism potential. IHCL has significant presence in the state with hotels in Theog, Dharamshala and now Manali. We are extremely delighted to launch Baragarh Resort & Spa – IHCL SeleQtions.”

The Baragarh Resort & Spa, perched atop a hill and surrounded by 70 acres of verdant orchards, with a panoramic view of the Beas River, snow-capped mountains, and lovely valleys. The Kullu airport is a leisurely drive from the resort. The 33 roomy accommodations are dispersed among chalets in the European architectural style with regional design elements. The heated outdoor pool and spa are excellent for relaxing. At Tentu, the all-day dining establishment, patrons can indulge in authentic HimachaIi, foreign, and Indian cuisine. Mulkila is a bar that offers small snacks and breathtaking views. The ideal vacation includes activities like fruit picking, hiking on nature trails, taking a stroll through apple orchards, trekking, and adventure sports.

Neelabh Pandey, Hotel Manager, Baragarh Resort & Spa  IHCL SeleQtions, said, “Cocooned in the lap of alpine nature, Baragarh Resort & Spa, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel, offers our guests a unique taste of Manali.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

