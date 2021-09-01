New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANSlife) With eight of the ten highest mountains in the world, Nepal is a hotspot destination for mountaineers, rock climbers and adventure seekers. IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with DMR APA Joint Venture to develop a new Hotel — Holiday Inn Express and Suites Kathmandu Rabi Bhawan in Nepal.

The brownfield hotel with 100 keys is expected to open by the first quarter of 2024. Holiday Inn Express, Nepal, will feature modern guest rooms, equipped with all the necessities for a great stay experience. The hotel will also feature a ‘Great Room’, a bar and a lounge for guests to rejuvenate and unwind. Other facilities will include a fitness room, meeting rooms and signature amenities to reflect the brand’s promise of a comfortable and pleasant experience.

Commenting on the new development, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are thrilled to further expand our footprint in Nepal with the signing of our new hotel in Kathmandu. Nepal is a hotspot tourist destination in the region with growing popularity among travellers with different needs. With the airport being refurbished as well as the rapid development of branded hotels, Kathmandu is expected to become a global tourism destination and the tourism sector in the country will consequently witness healthy growth in the coming years. We, therefore, see a significant growth opportunity in the country. The new signing is also in line with our strategy to grow our ‘essentials collection’ across key markets in SWA.”

He added, “India is the single biggest source market for Kathmandu, where IHG has a strong and growing presence. Additionally, the fastest-growing source market for the country is China, where IHG is the largest international player. Across both markets, the Holiday Inn Express brand has a good presence and recall which will benefit our growing brand portfolio in Nepal.”

Chiranjibi Thapa, Chairman, DMR APA Joint Venture, added, “We are excited to partner with an internationally known and trusted hospitality brand like IHG for our very first hospitality venture. Moreover, Holiday Inn Express is a well-established brand, globally and has a strong base of loyal customers across markets. The brand is also a great fit for a city like Kathmandu with a number of travellers looking for simple and smart stays. With an excellent location, IHG’s impressive experience and expertise in the region, we are confident that Holiday Inn Express and Suites Kathmandu Rabi Bhawan will emerge as a hotel of choice for travellers visiting Nepal.”

With the signing of Holiday Inn Express and Suites Kathmandu Rabi Bhawan, IHG will have six hotels in the pipeline in the country, across its mainstream brands — Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, and will be well-positioned in the coming years to cater to the demands of the travellers visiting the destination.

