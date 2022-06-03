Abu Dhabi is witnessing a new trend during the IIFA 2022 weekend as for the first time ever, the fraternity is promoting OTT web series ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’, during the IIFA awards.

Earlier IIFA solely promoted cinema content throughout their operations, but now they’ve decided to add promoting long-format shows.

This is an ode to the rise of OTT platforms in the entertainment industry, whose growth is accredited to the pandemic. This recognition of the OTT platforms shows how cinema supports series and vice-versa.

In recent times, we’ve noticed a shift of cinema artistes towards the web series industry. It is opening doors for all including newcomers and veteran actors in a massive manner.

Earlier Friday at the global announcement of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, the cast of the OTT series expressed their admiration of IIFA’s promotion of the show.

Actress Sriya Reddy agreed that the world has only seen IIFA promoting films, by switching to promoting the OTT it says a lot. She added that this meant it believed in the content that would go global.

Her fellow cast member Aishwarya Rajesh expressed the same that up until now the IIFA platform has been promoting movies, and now they’ve promoted a web series.

Rajesh added that “It means cinema supports series and series supports cinema. It’s the balance, I believe IIFA is taking us further.”

Actor Kathir said “we are honoured that IIFA is helping the team reach more audiences.”

An investigative drama, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ has been created and written by Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles.

The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. In a first by Prime Video, ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ will release across multiple Indian languages.

It will also be released in foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish.

The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, and Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to watch ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’ starting June 17.

