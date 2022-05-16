India’s grandest award celebration, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, IIFA, was scheduled to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 20 and May 21, 2022.

But recently the President of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away and due to his death, the event has been postponed by a couple of months.

The IIFA posted an official statement which read, “The International Indian Film Academy and the Indian Film industry expresses its deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and the world on the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. With this sad news the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period. In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed.”

The statement further continued, “”The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided that the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held instead from 14th to 16th of July 2022. Further confirmations and updates on the new IIFA schedule will be shared soon. IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticketholders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date. Customers who have purchased tickets and packages will be contacted by the respective companies to reschedule for the new dates of the event. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The president passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with several illness for years. The official WAM news agency’s tweet on this read, “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.”

As per the law of the land, 40 days of mourning is required with flags flying at half-mast from Friday, May 13 and work across UAE has been suspended for the first three days.

IIFA will now be postponed to July 2022 on 14th, 15th and 16th. The event will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and will have a melee of performances by artists like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Pandey and others.