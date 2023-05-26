ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

IIFA: Vicky tries to talk to Salman, gets pushed aside by his security

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is set to host the IIFA ceremony along with Abhishek Bachchan, was pushed aside by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security entourage during a media event in Abu Dhabi.

A Reddit user posted a video where Salman Khan’s security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while Vicky tries to interact with him.

The video capturing the incident has since then gone viral on the Internet.

The incident has incited polarising reactions from the Netizens. A user, with a know how of security concern surrounding Salman Khan said: “Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman Khan.”

Another user wrote: “That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn…! Talk about star power. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one.”

Many users on the Internet also wondered about Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif’s reaction to the incident given her history with Salman.

20230526-161002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman’s ‘shayari’ for Nora Fatehi, Shamita gives ‘Loser...

    How Raashii Khanna bagged ‘Farzi’: ‘Destiny works in mysterious ways’

    Umar Riaz releases video, asks fans to support his ‘Bigg Boss...

    Arti Singh on playing a villain: ‘My character Chandra is like...