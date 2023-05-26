Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is set to host the IIFA ceremony along with Abhishek Bachchan, was pushed aside by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security entourage during a media event in Abu Dhabi.

A Reddit user posted a video where Salman Khan’s security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while Vicky tries to interact with him.

The video capturing the incident has since then gone viral on the Internet.

The incident has incited polarising reactions from the Netizens. A user, with a know how of security concern surrounding Salman Khan said: “Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman Khan.”

Another user wrote: “That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn…! Talk about star power. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one.”

Many users on the Internet also wondered about Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif’s reaction to the incident given her history with Salman.

