BUSINESS/ECONOMY

IIFL group dealer found guilty in front-running case, 5-year ban imposed

NewsWire
0
4

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday passed its final order in the IIFL group front-running case, finding the group’s equity dealer Santosh Singh guilty of wrongfully using his knowledge of impending orders of its group entities.

Front-running is the practice of dealing on advance information provided by their brokers and investment analysts, before their clients have been given the information is called front running.

The SEBI also found his friend Adil Suthar guilty, thereby penalised the accountholders whose accounts were used by the duo for placing those front running trades.

Additionally, Singh and Sutar would be barred from 5 years, while slapped with Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh penalties, respectively, which must be paid within 45 days time.

20220603-203202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HDIL shares almost doubled in March, rise 5% on Thursday

    Covid Casualty: Global cues, profit booking subdue equity markets (Ld)

    Star Health debuts 6% below issue price, but pares entire loss...

    India, UAE sign CEPA to enhance bilateral trade volumes to $100...