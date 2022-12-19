INDIA

IIIT Basar student commits suicide in campus

A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar town of Telangana’s Nirmal distruct committed suicide by hanging in the campus premises.

On Sunday night, Bhanu Prasad (17) was found hanging at the boy’s hostel on the campus of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar.

Alerted by the university authorities, police rushed to the scene and after the inquest shifted the body to a government hospitalfor autopsy.

Hailing from Jalalmiyapalle village of Rangareddy district, Bhanu Prasad was a student of Pre-University Course (PUC) second year.

The university officials said the student wrote in a suicide note that he is taking his own life due to personal reasons

However, some students alleged that he took the extreme step due to the pressure and strict rules. They staged a protest in front of the administrative office and demanded that the university authorities disclose the suicide note.

This is the second student suicide at IIIT Basar in the last four months. In August, Rathod Suresh (19), who was studying first year of B. Tech integrated programme, hanged himself.

Hailing from Dichpally in Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to drastic step by hanging to the ceiling in his room at his hostel. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay (16), who was studying PUC first year at the institution, committed suicide by jumping off a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl

