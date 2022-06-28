On June 3, IILM College of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida, was deemed a University, marking the institute’s expansion in terms of its offering and status. The announcement was made as a part of the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2022, which was introduced in the UP Vidhan Sabha in May 2022.

IILM, with a rich academic experience of over three decades, has been helping students stretch their ability and reach their goals by excelling in their respective fields with proper education training.

The institution, committed to maintaining a premium level of scholarship, has widened its goal to serve more students seeking to pursue quality education in diverse fields.

Set in the ever-growing economic hub of Greater Noida, the newly turned University prides itself on offering courses with global relevance, inspired by top B-Schools around the world. To add to the students creative and innovative competence as well as learning experience the institute has packed its resources with top-of-the-line study materials like Harvard case studies and simulations.

Exhibiting both a great sense of achievement and increased responsibility, Dr. Taruna Gautam, Vice-Chancellor IILM University, Greater Noida, said, “It brings us immense joy and adds to our confidence in fulfilling our goals. We aim to make our University more technology-driven, with a strong focus on educating students in the fields of Management, Law, Engineering, and Liberal Arts.

“Keeping in mind advances in emerging technologies, the University will offer cutting edge specialisations in the field of Data Science and Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Virtualization Technology.”

“To help students gain an edge over others in the current competitive world, Senior academicians from India and abroad will join in bringing them the best knowledge, information and training required to pursue their dreams and ace in their career space,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

The Director of Management School, Dr. Raveendranath Nayak, said, “With the recent advancement in the institution’s status there is also advancement in the institution’s level of responsibilities and offerings. The University aims to give students the knowledge and skills that will enhance their career prospects. It will track industry trends, acquaint them with all the new industry developments and innovations and equip students with ways to thrive in the ever-changing environment.”

The University is looking forward to consolidating existing collaborations and building new alliances in the near future with prestigious foreign universities to expose students to the latest global innovations and developments in different fields. Besides focusing on turning students into top- notch professionals and industry experts, IILM University Greater Noida very well understands the value of human skills. It strives to provide students with both technical and human skills to help them become responsible citizens and better human beings.

The roots of the newly founded University can be traced back to IILM’s Engineering College, established in 2002. The campus grew from strength to strength with the support and association of like-minded industry leaders, attracting students from all over India.

