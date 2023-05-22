INDIA

IIM-Kozhikode enters prestigious Financial Times Rankings 2023

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode’s (IIM-K) global credentials got a shot in the arm with the leading Indian business school now making it to the prestigious Financial Times Rankings 2023 (FT Rankings).

IIM Kozhikode is one of the three IIMs and four Indian B-Schools to feature in the top 75 FT Open-enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2023.

The FT Rankings, announced on Monday, ranks IIM Kozhikode at 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the instritute to an exclusive list of foremost providers of executive education in the world.

This showing comes in the back of the institute leapfrogging 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 institutes in business and management studies globally, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023, released in March.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director at IIM Kozhikode, said that making a debut in the globally-acclaimed FT Rankings is a testimony to the institute’s investment in executive education and the pioneering legacy of the institute in breaking new grounds in the digital age.

“These rankings are also a reflection on IIMK’s commitment towards the resolute pursuit of an intense approach to learning in the field of business and management studies,” said Chatterjee.

20230522-232004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Nitish, Rinku exploits will give Shreyas Iyer confidence to...

    TN Urban polls: Early trends indicate DMK sweep

    ITC posts all round robust growth across all businesses in revenue,...

    Centre working in spirit of cooperative federalism with states: Mandaviya