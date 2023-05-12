The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has launched a 16-month full time MBA entrepreneurship and innovation programme and has become the first IIM to have launched such a programme.

The new programme gives a boost to the vision ‘Make in India’, ‘Start up India’.

The programme is intended for the candidates who wish to launch their own ventures as entrepreneurs and have an entrepreneurial mindset.

Graduates in any discipline with valid CAT 2022 score or GMAT score, with or without work experience, can apply for admission 2023 with an application fee of Rs 1,000.

A candidate aspiring for admission must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline as per requirements of eligibility of Common Admission Test conducted by IIMs.

Candidates must also have a valid CAT 2022 score or valid GMAT score of the GMAT taken after January 1, 2021.

The highly ranked IIM Lucknow has released its MBA E&I Admission Policy and has announced all the important details of selection criteria 2023 for the programme.

IIM Lucknow MBA entrepreneurship and innovation programme fee is Rs 14.30 lakh for the entire programme. Application process for MBA E&I admission at IIM Lucknow has opened. Candidates have to apply online.

IIM Lucknow has a consistent 100 per cent placement record with high salary packages. It has partnered with many reputed international institutions across the world for student exchange, research, and faculty exchange programmes. These institutes are located in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, etc.

