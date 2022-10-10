The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has scored 100 per cent placement in its summer placement drive.

The drive — held for the 38th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management and 19th batch of PG Programme in Food and Agri-Business Management — saw 566 students getting a total of 570 offers.

This is the first time the institute has secured 100 per cent placement for a batch this big in its 38-year history.

According to a press release issued by IIM-L, the highest package offered during the drive was Rs 3.5 lakh per month.

The average and median stipends offered to students were Rs 1.41 lakh per month and Rs 1.5 lakh per month, respectively.

This is also the highest-ever in IIM-L’s history, added the communique.

Students secured offers in varied fields — including consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, sales and marketing, operations and retail e-commerce — from top recruiters across the globe.

During the drive, several major companies came to hire IIM-L students for the first time.

These included — Alkem Laboratories, Berger Paints, Bharat Serums & Vaccines, Big Basket, Castrol, CK Birla, DSP Investment Managers, GEF Capital Partners, IvyCap Ventures, Lincoln International, L’oreal, Ninjacart, Redseer Consulting, SBI Capital, Sony Pictures, The Rohatyn Group, Transunion Cibil, and Whiteboard Capital.

Meanwhile, several other companies that have recruited from the institute earlier as well also participated in the drive.

These included — Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte.

“Despite the current state of economy, the placement drive was made a huge success by the relentless support of recruiters and placement teams, making it the best placements with more than 185+ recruiters participating in the process,” said the IIM-L release

