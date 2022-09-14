The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur, has set an unparalleled benchmark in education by featuring in the prestigious FT Masters in Management 2022 Global Ranking at the 81st Rank for its two-year MBA program.

The FT MIM ranking 2022 lists the top global colleges in management education, wherein in the top 100, only four IIMs were featured — IIM Bangalore (31), IIM Lucknow (64), IIM Udaipur (8), and IIM Indore (89).

Established in 2011, IIM Udaipur is the youngest of all IIMs that made it to the Top 100 Ranking.

What makes IIM Udaipur even more unique and notable is that it is only the second IIM along with IIM Bangalore to be in the prestigious Global Ranking consecutively for the fourth consecutive year, i.e. since 2019.

The FT Ranking MIM is based on 16 criteria from the following categories: Career Progression, Diversity Assessment, International Opportunities, Programme Assessment, and General. One of the most-highest weightage criteria considered was Career Progression, with career service rank as 13.

Going from 13.2 lakhs to 17.8 lakhs, IIM Udaipur has witnessed a massive 35 per cent jump in the average salary offered in 2022, highlighting the belief of the industry in the talent graduating from the young IIM.

It is noteworthy that IIMU is also the youngest B-School featured in the Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2022 along with University of Sydney Business School.

Similarly, based on research that has been published in prestigious international publications, the UT Dallas India Ranking has ranked IIMU as the fourth best business school in India.

On the FT Global 2022 MIM Ranking achievement, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur, said: “We are thrilled to hear this news. Since its inception, IIM Udaipur has set for itself a twin goal of high-quality research and a transformational learning experience for future business managers and entrepreneurs who will become tomorrow’s leaders. These rankings are the affirmations that IIM Udaipur will attain greater recognition as a leading global management school, as envisaged in our Vision 2030.”

Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said: “I am delighted to receive this news of Global Ranking as I take over as the Director of the Institute. The two key pillars of IIM Udaipur’s vision 2030 are high-calibre research-focused faculty and student transformation. IIMU concentrates on improving each student’s personal learning and transformative experience. IIM Udaipur’s alumni have already established a distinctive place for themselves across industrial domains and geographical locations. I am sure we will soon see them in leadership roles and unique entrepreneurial ventures.”

20220914-090202