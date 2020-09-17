IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre starts accelerator programme

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center started ‘Launch-n-Zoom 3.0, programme’ a 3-month accelerator cohort programme, to provide startups with the resources and support they need to grow quickly, test the market, and become viable.

Startups who have their prototype/MVP ready and are in the process of scaling/marketing their products in the Education, Healthcare, and Fintech Sector stands eligible for this programme.

A small number of high potential startups will be selected to take part in the 12-week program beginning from November 1. Through three-months of interactive and intensive learning, mentoring, and networking, startups will undergo a lot of DIY exercises to develop and refine the product/service offerings. At the end of these three months, selected startups shall be very well prepared and be ready to pitch their validated growth story to investors and industry participants as part of demo day.

The programme shall also provide up to Rs 1 lakh Rapid Prototyping Support to selected startups, and $10,000 Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud credits to all participating startups for free.

Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre said, “The third edition of Launch-n-Zoom will deep dive into Education, Healthcare and Fintech Sector, building a strong and effective network with other leaders and entrepreneurs in the industry to enable meaningful partnerships with startups. I offer my heartiest congratulations and warmly invite young leaders to this cohort.”

Earlier this year, IIM Udaipur’s Incubation Center hosted its second successful cohort with 27 startups, and its first cohort in 2019 where 18 startups were selected out of 275 applicants following a thorough process of selection.

“Through Launch-n-Zoom 2.0, we have gained a great network of both industry experts and other fantastic startups. The programme enabled a collaborative environment and contributed to our future wins,” said Vignesh MS, Director at Statlogic.

The accelerator programme is going to take place in a virtual mode due to the current COVID-19 situation.

