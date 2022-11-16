The Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur (IIM-U) has signed a MoU with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO), to become the knowledge partner for the FinTech Park, Jaipur.

IIM-U Director, Prof Ashok Banerjee, and RIICO Managing Director Shivprasad Nakate signed the MOU, under which the institute will prepare an extensive plan of innovative skill development training programmes for RIICO officials as well as executives of companies that set up offices in FinTech Park. IIM-U will also extend support in developing incubation facilities for fintech startups there.

“IIM Udaipur, through this MoU, has demonstrated its willingness to work with the government of Rajasthan to provide training to the officials of the state administration and employees of FinTech companies on emerging areas of digital technology. We would like to extend our support in other areas of mutual interests in the future,” the IIM-U Director said.

IIM Udaipur will also offer curated long-duration online certificate programmes for new talent, undertaking sponsored research/projects on emerging areas, and holding short-duration face-to-face training programmes on soft skills for executives in the FinTech Park.

It will also advise and facilitate RIICO for activities/areas to cover in Fintech.

Also, students of the full-time MBA in Digital Enterprise Management at IIM-U will get access to placements in companies in FinTech Park.

20221116-231203