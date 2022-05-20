Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) on Friday donated over 15,000 books worth Rs 75 lakh to 30 colleges across Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.

This book donation programme was organised as a part of IIMK’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The books that were given were in subjects like Economics, Management, Accounting, Commerce, Marketing, Operations Research, Quantitative Methods, Organisational Behaviour, Human Resource Management, Business Ethics, Information Technology, and Literature.

These books were hand-picked and recommended by the faculty for IIM Kozhikode students, and later contributed to the book donation drive spearheaded by the Library & Information Centre at IIMK.

IIMK Director, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, said: “IIMK’s book donation programme is part of their social reputation created by being socially relevant and sensitive to the communities to whom we are accountable.”

