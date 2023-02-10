BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IIP growth falls to 4.3% in Dec 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The index of industrial production (IIP) fell to 4.3 per cent in December 2022, according to a data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday. It was at 7.3 per cent in November 2022.

The industrial growth in December 2021 was 1 per cent.

According to the data, the manufacturing sector’s output rose 2.6 per cent in December 2022.

Among all the key sectors, the electricity sector showed maximum growth of 10.4 per cent, followed by mining at 9.8 per cent and manufacturing at 2.6 per cent.

The indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stood at 109.7 and 173.2, respectively, during the period under review.

For April-December 2022, the country’s industrial output was up 5.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, down from 15.3 per cent in the corresponding period of last year.

20230210-200405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese aviation industry and tech acquisition by China

    4.75 cr additional persons joined the workforce in 2 years: Eco...

    Disciplined Confidence: RBI Policy September 2022

    Ford decides to stop car manufacturing in India