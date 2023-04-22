INDIASPORTS

IIS wrestlers shine at U17 Cadet Nationals, Senior Open National Ranking

NewsWire
0
0

It has been a green patch for the young wrestlers from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) who participated at the U17 Cadet National Wrestling Championships and the Senior Open National Ranking Championship in Uttar Pradesh. The grapplers bagged a total of eight medals.

In the U17 Cadet Championship, the wrestlers bagged two gold medals and four bronze medals, respectively. Shweta Sanju Annikeri (49 kg), a resident IIS wrestler hailing from Karnataka, bagged gold in her weight category. This is her third significant national championship medal after winning a bronze at the Cadet National Championship in 2022 and a bronze at the Sub-Junior National Wrestling Championship in 2021. In the girl’s category, the second medal was a bronze won by Liza Tomar in the 61 kg category.

While in the boy’s category, gold was bagged by Sonu Hooda in the 60 kg category. The remaining three bronze medals were won by Harshvardhan Bhoyar (65kg), Mohammed Shazad (71kg) and Ashvani Yadav (71kg).

The accolades weren’t restricted to the Cadet championships. The Senior Open National Ranking Championship held simultaneously at the same venue saw two silver medals go to the upcoming women’s wrestling stars from IIS, Pushpa Yadav (53kg) and Harshita (72kg) bagged silver medals in their respective weight classes.

Speaking about the performance of the girls, Yandro Quintana, a former Olympic gold medallist and Head Coach of Women’s Wrestling at IIS, said, “India has certain strongholds for a particular sport, and wrestling is often concentrated in the northern states. It has taken a long time for us to build capabilities, and now we have a strong set of individuals who are already showing results at the domestic level and this year International results will also improve significantly.”

“I am really happy with the performance that the girls have put in, and now we only wish to improve from here,” added Quintana.

20230422-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura polls: EC’s special efforts for voting in bordering villages, vigil...

    Covid cases in Kerala dip further, TPR falls below 5%

    Netaji’s statue to be shifted in front of Vidhana Soudha: Bommai

    Maha: Fashionista arrested, brother held for attempt to ‘bribe, blackmail’ Dy...