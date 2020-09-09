IISc announces dates for JAM 2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Close on the heels of the National Testing Agency successfully conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE-Mains) from September 1 to 6, it is the turn of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to announce the dates for organising he Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021.

A statement released by the IISc media department on Wednesday quoted IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan as saying that JAM 2021 will be held on February 14 (Sunday), 2021.

“The application portal for the same will be open to the aspiring candidates from September 10 to October 15, 2020,” the statement added.

“JAM 2021 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. For admission to masters programmes for the academic year 2021-22, candidates need to appear for JAM 2021,” the statement read.

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes in top institutes, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located across the country.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including MSc, Masters in Economics, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, MSc-MS (Research)/PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

The same is also used by IISc Bengaluru for admission to integrated PhD programmes and by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes.

