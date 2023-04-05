BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

IIT-B to host 45 Punjab youth for PM’s Yuva Sangam-II initiative

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) will host 45 Punjab youth as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ Yuva Sangam programme, an official said here on Wednesday.

The youth are likely to come here in the second week of May for the initiative that aims to strengthen people-to-people connect and build empathy among the youngsters across India.

The Yuva Sangam envisages participation of 1,000 youth from 23 states and union territories, according to officials.

In reciprocation, 35 youth from Maharashtra and 10 from the union territory of Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Daman, Diu will travel to NIT, Jalandhar in Punjab.

The exposure tours are intended to provide all the participants with a multidimensional experience under five broad areas: Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology), and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

The last date for youth to register for the upcoming Yuva Sangam programme is April 9.

