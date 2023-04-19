The IIT Council has decided unanimously to adopt the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and implement it across all IITs, a statement said on Wednesday.

The NCrF is a comprehensive credit framework encompassing elementary, school, higher, and vocational education and training, integrating creditisation of learning in various dimensions, that is academics, vocational skills and experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired.

The decision came after a presentation made by UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar at the meeting was held at IIT Bhubaneswar on Tuesday with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presiding, and Directors of all 23 IITs present.

“Adoption of the National Credit Framework by the IIT Council is a great decision since this will provide a better equivalence of credits obtained in general (academic) education, technical education, and skill and vocational education. It will encourage the rest of the higher education system to adopt and implement the national credit framework bringing a unified inclusive meta framework across the country,” the UGC chief said.

He also said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisions making education more holistic and effective and emphasises the integration of general (academic) education and vocational education. A national credit accumulation and transfer system is essential to fulfilling this vision.

The IITs themselves took a lead role in conducting region-wise awareness workshops for teachers and administrators from school education and higher education, he added.

20230419-211604