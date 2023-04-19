INDIA

IIT Council unanimously decides to adopt National Credit Framework

NewsWire
0
0

The IIT Council has decided unanimously to adopt the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and implement it across all IITs, a statement said on Wednesday.

The NCrF is a comprehensive credit framework encompassing elementary, school, higher, and vocational education and training, integrating creditisation of learning in various dimensions, that is academics, vocational skills and experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired.

The decision came after a presentation made by UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar at the meeting was held at IIT Bhubaneswar on Tuesday with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presiding, and Directors of all 23 IITs present.

“Adoption of the National Credit Framework by the IIT Council is a great decision since this will provide a better equivalence of credits obtained in general (academic) education, technical education, and skill and vocational education. It will encourage the rest of the higher education system to adopt and implement the national credit framework bringing a unified inclusive meta framework across the country,” the UGC chief said.

He also said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisions making education more holistic and effective and emphasises the integration of general (academic) education and vocational education. A national credit accumulation and transfer system is essential to fulfilling this vision.

The IITs themselves took a lead role in conducting region-wise awareness workshops for teachers and administrators from school education and higher education, he added.

20230419-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NHRC asks Delhi govt to submit report on Mundka fire in...

    Google Maps to roll out toll prices for Indian users

    J&K LG inaugurates 22 power transmission, distribution projects

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary