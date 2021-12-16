INDIA

IIT-Delhi beats top varsities by offering record placements

A record number of over 1,250 jobs have been offered to IIT-Delhi students in the first two weeks of campus placements this year. The students have received job offers from several reputed multinational companies of which Microsoft has provided 60 job offers.

Among the firms that hired the students are Microsoft, HCL Tech, Jaguar Land Rover, EXL Analytics and Graviton Research Capital LLP India.

With this record number of jobs offered to students, IIT-Delhi has leapt past some big names like the University of Chicago, University of California, Berkeley and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, etc.

An official of IIT-Delhi said the institute has never received job offers in such a large number before, adding that it is 45 per cent more than the previous year.

According to IIT-Delhi, the PPOs (pre-placement offers) received this year are the highest in the last five years. About 180 PPOs have been received so far.

Tech giant Microsoft made almost 60 offers while Rakuten Mobile, Japan, tops the list of international offers.

Around 350 national and international companies have so far registered themselves to hire the students.

Meanwhile, many students have opted for the deferred placement facility of the institute. The facility is available for those students who want to set up startups after graduation.

Students opting for deferred placement option can avail one time placement services within two years — till 2023-24.

Speaking about the placement season, Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Career Services, at IIT Delhi, said: “We would like to thank all the participating employers for reposing their faith in our students. We are confident that given the innovative approach to recruitment, companies will be able to make sound hiring decisions. We expect this positive recruitment trend to continue for the rest of the season.”

