Researchers at IIT-Delhi on Thursday said they developed a nano-vaccine using the body’s own immune cells, as opposed to the synthetic materials or adenoviruses used in Covid-19 vaccines.

This naturally derived nano-vaccine developed by researchers may have several advantages over currently approved vaccines. It will reduce the possibility of blood clotting, which has previously been observed in vaccinated individuals, according to IIT-Delhi.

The immune response elicited by this vaccine was tested in mice.

It was found that this antigen was more effective than free antigens in producing antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.

“In fact, when injected with a 10 times lower dose compared to the free antigen, the nano-vaccine was equally efficient in raising antiviral immunity. Interestingly, it showed a durable immune response, including the generation of memory cells, which can act as a safeguard for the next infection,” Prof Jayanta Bhattacharyya, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT-Delhi, said in a statement.

In general, after vaccination, antigen-presenting cells (APCs) begin processing the antigens and subsequently activate other immune cells (B and T cells) to produce antibodies, and eliminate the virus, said IIT-Delhi.

This next-generation vaccine, however, is one step ahead since it uses nanovesicles from activated APCs, which already contain processed antigens on their surface and are also equipped with additional factors needed to directly activate B and T cells, it added.

Prof Bhattacharyya also mentioned that this approach to vaccination can be used for various other infectious diseases, such as dengue.

