INDIASCI-TECH

IIT Delhi’s new smart monitoring system to prevent workplace accidents

NewsWire
0
0

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi are developing a smart monitoring system that can help detect and alert workers about unsafe conditions while working at height, the institute said on Thursday.

All sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, building and construction, power generation, among others, place a high focus on worker protection.

The development of the smart monitoring system will add to their efforts in ensuring the safety of the workers.

“Falls from a height are one of the main causes of serious and fatal workplace accidents,” said Prof. Husain Kanchwala, Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), in a statement.

With the proposed system, if a worker has not connected the safety gear while working at height, “the system will alert the user by audible warning alarm and also communicate to the supervisor and the safety in-charge via an app,” he said.

Further, the smart monitoring system will also help in “detection of connection with anchorage by a user while working at height, to maintain trackability and to record the repeated safety violations which can be used for worker counselling and training”, Prof. Sunil Jha, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said.

To develop the Smart Monitoring System (SMS), the research team signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Karam Safety Private Limited (KSPL) — a global fall protection company, and FITT — an industry interface organisation at IIT Delhi.

20230223-172404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    That Rs 20L-Cr pandemic package expires, bequeathing @ 15% as ‘loans’!...

    Coach, who accused ex-Haryana minister of sexual harassment, records statement

    J&K LG greets White Knight Corps on 50th raising day

    Akali patriarch Badal at 94 still not ready to hang his...