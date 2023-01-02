INDIA

IIT drop-out attempts purchasing POS machine, arrested in Bengaluru

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have nabbed an IIT-Kharagpur dropout for attempting to purchase a Point of Sales (POS) machine in the name of a restaurant, fraudulently to siphon off money, police said on Monday.

The accused is identified as 34-year-old Navneet Pandey from Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 110 debit cards, 110 credit cards, three laptops, six cell phones, fake seals, cheque books and passbooks of different banks from the residence of the accused.

According to police, the accused stayed at Banashankari Second Stage in Bengaluru. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused made an attempt at cybercrimes.

Police explain that he collected debit cards and credits from persons known to him and made an attempt to purchase a POS machine claiming himself as the owner of Kidambis Kitchen Restaurant of Banashankari. The fraud came to light after the bank staffer went to inspect the restaurant before issuing the POS machine.

The owner of the restaurant K.A. Vivek filed a police complaint in this regard. Subsequently, Navneet was arrested from his flat by the Banashankari police.

The cops are ascertaining the intention behind financial fraud by the accused. Investigation is on.

20230102-140203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No moral right to speak on farm crisis, Punjab CM to...

    Asia’s biggest tribal fair kicks-off in Telangana

    PM to reach Hyderabad on Saturday for BJP meet

    Kejriwal has abandoned responsibility of cleaning Yamuna: Shekhawat