The Goa government on Thursday appointed an expert committee to streamline the oxygen supply chain to the state’s apex hospital, the Goa Medical College, where nearly 50 persons died over three days due to oxygen shortage.

The committee, headed by Indian Institute of Technology-Goa Director, Dr B.K. Mishra, is tasked with ascertaining adequacy of oxygen supply to the GMC and efficiency of the oxygen supply chain, examining the process of administration of oxygen at the GMC and give recommendation for its improvement and recommend improvement in the complete chain of oxygen delivery at the GMC.

The GMC’s former Dean, Dr V.N. Jindal and Urban Development Secretary, Dr Tariq Thomas, are the members of the committee.

“The committee (has) to finish the task within the next three days. The Secretary, Health is also directed to provide necessary support to the Committee in timely completion of the task,” reads an order issued by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

The Bombay High Court is also hearing a bunch of public interest litigations which has accused the state government of mishandling the Covid crisis, especially on account of the dozens of deaths of Covid patients at the Goa Medical College over the last three days.

–IANS

maya/vd