INDIASCI-TECH

IIT Guwahati develops prosthetic leg for Indian conditions

NewsWire
0
9

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a prosthetic leg specifically designed for Indian conditions.

The low cost prosthetic leg is suitable for uneven terrain and supports Indian needs such as cross-legged sitting, and deep squatting. It is also adjustable for the different age groups and multiple stages of prosthesis use.

Prosthesis development in India faces many challenges. Highly functional mobility for amputees requires devices with advanced features which are expansive and cannot be afforded by many.

Further, affordable prosthetics that are available in the market have many functional limitations. In addition, the Indian lifestyle and uneven terrain require prosthetics with specifications unique to India, which are not widely available in the market.

“The knee joint developed by our team has a spring assisted deep squat mechanism, which helps to use Indian toilet system more comfortably; the knee rotating mechanism helps to have cross legged sitting,” said Professor S. Kanagaraj, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, in a statement.

“The locking mechanism helps to reduce the fear of falling of patients while walking in an unknown terrain; adjustable link length in a knee helps to have either more stability or easy flexing depending on age and requirement of the patients. Overall, the knee joint is designed to meet the Indian lifestyle which other products fail to fulfil.”

Prototypes of the models are currently undergoing trials, and it is being tested as per international standard loading conditions up to 100 kg body weight. Cost of around Rs 25,000 is ensured using the technology, the Institute said.

20220613-144205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Never affiliated Moosewala with gangsters: Punjab DGP

    3 terrorists killed in J&K encounter refused to surrender (Ld)

    After removal of Article 370, democracy reached grassroots in J&K: Shah

    Eat according to your Doshas