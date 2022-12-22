INDIA

IIT-Guwahati ex-Director assumes charge as AICTE Chairman

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati’s former Director, Prof T.G. Sitharam on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education on Thursday, officials said.

Sitharam took over the charge from University Grants Commission Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar, who had the additional charge of the AICTE since September.

“I will work with every stakeholder in the education domain to transform higher education into large, well resourced, vibrant multidisciplinary providing high quality teaching, innovation, entrepreneurship, research, and community engagement hubs,” he said, as per an official statement said.

Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer had taken over charge as officiating Director of IIT, Guwahati from Sitharam on Tuesday.

