The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has partnered with NTPC to design and develop a highly energy-efficient plant for carbon dioxide (CO2) capture from power plants.

The indegenous technology works on flue gas using a newly activated amine solvent (IITGS).

It consumes up to 11 per cent less energy compared to commercial activated MDEA (Monoethanolamine) solvent and up to 31 per cent less energy compared to benchmark MEA (Monoethanolamine) solvent.

“The increase in anthropogenic CO2 emissions is one of the reasons attributed to global warming,” said Prof. Bishnupada Mandal, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

“Extensive research efforts are being made by the scientific community to overcome this global challenge that includes modifications to existing technologies through efficiency improvement for CO2 capture,” he added.

The technology also has the potential to save a lot of foreign exchange for the nation.

The outcomes of this project will benefit oil, natural gas, biogas industries, and petroleum refineries.

The MEA and other proprietary solvent-based technologies are available for CO2 capture in the chemical industry.

It is utilised in coal and gas-fired power plants mainly to produce food-grade CO2 in small quantities (compared to CO2 capture in power plants).

However, the process is energy-intensive, if adopted for large-scale CO2 capture in power plants.

The new technology by IIT Guwahati is an energy-efficient amine-based process for CO2 capture from flue gas.

The teams at IIT Guwahati and NTPC are in the process of patenting the technology.

