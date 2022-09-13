INDIA

IIT in Goa again faces opposition; CM asks people to shun negativity

NewsWire
0
0

Reacting to growing opposition to Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) project in Sanguem constituency of South Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that people should shun negativity.

“Some have a habit of opposing projects unnecessarily. It is government land. There are some encroachers in that land. We will make a survey in detail. People should come out of a negative mindset,” Sawant said.

“We need to give land to IIT, it should come in reality. We will not do injustice on people, if anyone has the right as a tenant then they can submit documents to the collector,” Sawant further said.

He said that a survey of the proposed land for the IIT Project is taking place. “Technical team of IIT will come here, they will inspect it and once they give a “okay” for it, only then work will proceed,” he said.

Started in July 2016, IIT Goa campus is temporarily housed in Goa Engineering College (GEC) in Ponda.

While committed towards making Goa an educational hub, the government also faced agitation while providing land to such a big educational project. When land for the IIT project was identified in Shel-Melauli in Sattari taluka of North Goa, the affected people agitated saying it would destroy the environment.

Bowing down to people’s pressure, it was cancelled and now land for the same is identified in Sanguem in South Goa. Here too, some people claiming themselves as farmers have opposed the project, but authorities have started the demarcation process.

Previously, it was also cancelled in Canacona, in South Goa, on account of protest.

Speaking over the issue, Sanguem MLA and Minister Subhash Phal Desai said that people are confused and misinformed about the project.

“Protesters are instigated (by someone), if anyone has land in a demarcated area, then they should tell. We will convince people and the issue will be sorted,” Phal Dessai said.

“Those who are instigating people, they are personally not coming at the site to oppose, but we know from where the vehicles come to protest,” he said.

“The area which protesters are claiming (as their land) doesn’t come under the IIT. They have been misinformed. Instead of fighting with the government, come to us and take the package benefitting you. If they fight, the government will ask to prove their ownership, then what they will get in litigation,” he questioned.

“I will not back out. This project has potential and will provide jobs to youths. People will get business. We will take people into confidence,” he said.

Chief Minister Sawant on two occasions had reiterated that a permanent campus of IIT will come up at Sanguem in South Goa.

“Since last four years of my tenure as Chief Minister, we have been trying for IIT project at various places. One thing is definite that after we identified the place at Sanguem, and the way local MLA Subhash Phal Desai took initiative and showed positivity, the IIT project will come into reality here,” Sawant had said.

According to Sawant, 7 lakh square meter land is being demarcated for IIT Project, which is government land and hence there will be no hindrance to hand over land to IIT.

“I know that it is a long pending issue of IIT Campus. It is a long story. All of you know it is always getting published in the newspaper, we have given places in Canacona, Sanguem, Sattari. Every time a problem comes up (going ahead with a project). This time I am not promising you anything, but I am telling you the one thing ‘sure shot’ we are giving you permanent campus within a short span of time,” Sawant had said during convocation of IIT.

20220913-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3×3 Pro Basketball League: Ahmedabad Wingers beat Lucknow Ligers

    Rajya Sabha passes Appropriation Bills for UT of J&K with voice...

    Maharashtra’s oldest tiger dies of old age

    Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA...