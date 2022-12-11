INDIASCI-TECH

IIT-K alumni couple donates Rs 2 cr for health-tech

NewsWire
0
0

In a generous gesture, IIT-Kanpur alumni Ajay Dubey and his wife Rooma Dubey have contributed USD 2,50,000 (Rs 2 crore) for seeding health technology innovations.

An MoU has been signed between IIT-K director Prof Abhay Karandikar and Dubey.

Dubey and his wife generously contributed towards instituting the ‘Rooma & Ajay Dubey Healthcare Innovation & Ideation Programme’ (HII programme) with an aim to fund and nurture innovations in health technology and build an ecosystem to nurture startups founded by students in the health-tech domain.

The programme will expose students to various problems and motivate them to come up with technology solutions and develop ideas for the betterment of the healthcare system.

Under the umbrella of Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, students will get funding and networking opportunities to fast-track their growth and build a culture of entrepreneurship.

Prof Karandikar said: “Health-tech innovations under the R&D ecosystem of IIT Kanpur have grown manifold in the last few years. We also have a growing number of incubated startups working in healthcare. On behalf of the institute, I gratefully acknowledge Ajay Dubey and Rooma Dubey’s contribution towards supporting more robust technological advancements in healthcare to make India self-reliant. This generous endeavour would surely encourage more young people to develop affordable technologies for India’s health-tech sector. “

Dubey said, “The aim of instituting the HII programme is to find solutions that have been designed, developed and manufactured in India. Affordable healthcare is already a huge challenge. The only way forward is for India to create its own solutions, designing, developing and innovating here, to come out with equipment, processes that work in India, and at a scale that we need it.”

20221211-090003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra couple killed as bus turns turtle in K’taka

    With Covid resurge ‘Goa on alert like Kerala, Maha’

    9 out of 10 inmates in Delhi jails await trial: India...

    Guj Congress is full of chaos and groupism: Turncoat ex-MLA