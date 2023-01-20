The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has developed a course on drone technology that would be taught at IITs, other technical institutes and skill development centres in the country.

The course has been designed on the directives of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology.

The ministry sees drone technology from the perspective of the future and believes the move would help in quality supply of specialists in this field. “This is why the ministry has undertaken this task of taking drone technology to students at the macro-level,” said a faculty member.

The task of designing the course was bestowed on two scientists of aero-space engineering — Dr Abhishek and Mangal Kothari. The duo has developed a two-year degree course in which theory and practical would be of equal importance.

The course also includes new technologies in making drones. Dr Abhishek said the course had been designed keeping in mind the developing needs and the students. The course would shortly be introduced in the academic institutions.

The IIT Kanpur has been a pioneer in the drone development programme. The scientists have come up with the smallest of drones equipped with cutting edge technologies apart from doing extensive research. The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to set up a centre of excellence for drone development at IIT Kanpur.

The best drones from IIT Kanpur include Alakh that weighs just 225 grams. It has been developed for the armed forces for surveillance purposes.

Drone named ‘Gauraiya’ appears like a sparrow and weighs 239 grams. It has proved its worth in hills and mountains.

Hawk is a powerhouse of 300 grams, can fly for 25 minutes and sends live footage in an area of 2 km.

The Auto-Pilot is armed with artificial intelligence and this drone sends all the data to the control room even if it has crashed.

The Agri-drone monitors the crop, sprinkles pesticides and makes useful suggestions.

