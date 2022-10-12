INDIALIFESTYLE

IIT-K Literary festival in Kanpur to celebrate work of Shivani

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising Akshar – a first of its kind literary festival from October 14 to 16.

It is being jointly organised by the Rajbhasha Prakoshth, the Shivani Centre for the Nurture and Re-Integration of Hindi & Other Indian Languages, and Gaatha – an audio – hosting platform and an SIIC, IIT Kanpur incubated company.

In its first iteration, Akshar is celebrating the commencement of the centenary year celebrations of the life and works of pre-eminent Hindi novelist Gaura Pant better-known by her pen name ‘Shivani’.

She was one of the most famous Hindi novelists whose novels were read ardently by scores of readers throughout the country and also translated in other languages. Shivani was also one of the pioneers of women-centric fiction novels who presented the women in her novels as very strong and rooted characters.

The three-day event will be marked by a celebration of the life and works of Shivani.

According to an official release, eminent literary personalities like Dr Pushpesh Pant, Dr Mrinal Pande, Prof Shambhunath Tiwari, and many noted poets and performers like Veeru Sonker, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Dr Naresh Saxena, Praveen Shukla, Shlesh Gautam, are expected to participate in the event.

A book fair with some leading publishers would also be organised alongside the event.

Few highlights from the event schedule include a discussion on the literary works of Shivani, a poetry discussion, a panel discussion on “Aaj ke Daur Mein Sahitya ki Praasangikta” and a Kavi Sammelan.

Besides these, there will be a story recital of Shivani’s most famous stories by Katharang – A Storytelling Group and an enactment of Shivani story ‘Apradhini’ by ‘Nisha’ – a Theatre Group.

20221012-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala police books Mammootty for Covid protocol violation

    Jacqueline Fernandez launches new campaign by beauty brand

    Aspiring athlete, accused of rape, commits suicide

    Jean-Luc Godard created his own path in cinema: Adoor Gopalakrishnan