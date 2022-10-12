The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising Akshar – a first of its kind literary festival from October 14 to 16.

It is being jointly organised by the Rajbhasha Prakoshth, the Shivani Centre for the Nurture and Re-Integration of Hindi & Other Indian Languages, and Gaatha – an audio – hosting platform and an SIIC, IIT Kanpur incubated company.

In its first iteration, Akshar is celebrating the commencement of the centenary year celebrations of the life and works of pre-eminent Hindi novelist Gaura Pant better-known by her pen name ‘Shivani’.

She was one of the most famous Hindi novelists whose novels were read ardently by scores of readers throughout the country and also translated in other languages. Shivani was also one of the pioneers of women-centric fiction novels who presented the women in her novels as very strong and rooted characters.

The three-day event will be marked by a celebration of the life and works of Shivani.

According to an official release, eminent literary personalities like Dr Pushpesh Pant, Dr Mrinal Pande, Prof Shambhunath Tiwari, and many noted poets and performers like Veeru Sonker, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Dr Naresh Saxena, Praveen Shukla, Shlesh Gautam, are expected to participate in the event.

A book fair with some leading publishers would also be organised alongside the event.

Few highlights from the event schedule include a discussion on the literary works of Shivani, a poetry discussion, a panel discussion on “Aaj ke Daur Mein Sahitya ki Praasangikta” and a Kavi Sammelan.

Besides these, there will be a story recital of Shivani’s most famous stories by Katharang – A Storytelling Group and an enactment of Shivani story ‘Apradhini’ by ‘Nisha’ – a Theatre Group.

