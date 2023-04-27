INDIASCI-TECH

IIT-Kanpur launches cybersecurity skilling programme

C3iHub, a cybersecurity Technology Innovation Hub at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), supported by the Department of Science and Technology, under NM-ICPS Mission, along with its incubated start-ups Threat Guardians Pvt Ltd and Worker Union Support, has launched its Cybersecurity Skilling Programme.

The programme aims to provide learners with a deeper understanding of the technical basics of cyberspace and cyber issues, introduce real-time cybersecurity techniques and methods, and focus on the models, tools, and techniques for enforcing security.

Vijay Sampla, chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, at the launch function, commended C3iHub for its contribution to the field of cybersecurity and its efforts to train and empower students in the cybersecurity area.

He also talked about different programmes under the National Commission for Scheduled Castes of India.

“These days, Cybercrime is the biggest problem we are facing and C3iHub is playing its role to ensure safe and secure Cyber world,” he said.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Project Director, C3iHub said, “The Program will help students learn from a basic to an advanced level of cybersecurity, which will make them future-ready.”

The programme is in collaboration with C3iHub incubated Start-ups, Threat Guardians Pvt. Ltd. and WUS.

The programme is open to all students/professionals, with free enrolment for SC/ST students and a nominal fee for non-SC/ST students.

The Cybersecurity Skilling Program will be conducted online, making it accessible to learners from anywhere in the country.

The duration of the program is eight weeks (six hours per week) and will include live sessions, online assignments, and hands-on exercises.

Upon completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate from C3iHub, which will add value to their professional profile. The top 100 students will also get a chance to do internship.

The C3iHub Cybersecurity Skilling Program has several key objectives, including providing a deeper understanding of the technical basics of cyberspace and cyber issues. It also aims to introduce real-time cyber security techniques and methods in the context of the protocol suites to introduce the need for network security solutions. The programme focuses on models, tools, and techniques for enforcing security, with an emphasis on using cryptography.

