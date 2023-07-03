INDIA

IIT Kanpur now has a Hindi publication division

NewsWire
0
0

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has launched its Hindi publication division, dedicated to sharing groundbreaking work in innovation.

The Hindi division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur’s innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience.

According to an official release, the creation of the Hindi publication division has a primary objective of minimising the language barrier in accessing technical information related to the startup ecosystem and innovation.

Its purpose is to offer a platform that would enable non-English speakers to readily access and comprehend technical knowledge.

Applauding the initiative, IIT Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “In line with this vision, the Hindi publication division at SIIC IIT Kanpur is committed to imparting technical knowledge in Hindi. The aim is to connect with individuals across India and motivate them to embark on entrepreneurial pursuits, thus fostering an inclusive ecosystem.

“By eliminating barriers, encouraging collaboration, and igniting the entrepreneurial drive within everyone, the Hindi publication division aims to make substantial contributions to the nation’s growth and progress,” he added.

2023070333017

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre reviews Covid grievances with ministries, states/UTs

    Despite central forces’ presence, law & order totally failed in Manipur:...

    Govt mulls to enhance pension of old artists

    Body of priest found hanging in temple premises in Aligarh