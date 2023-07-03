Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), the technology business incubator of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has launched its Hindi publication division, dedicated to sharing groundbreaking work in innovation.

The Hindi division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur’s innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience.

According to an official release, the creation of the Hindi publication division has a primary objective of minimising the language barrier in accessing technical information related to the startup ecosystem and innovation.

Its purpose is to offer a platform that would enable non-English speakers to readily access and comprehend technical knowledge.

Applauding the initiative, IIT Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar said, “In line with this vision, the Hindi publication division at SIIC IIT Kanpur is committed to imparting technical knowledge in Hindi. The aim is to connect with individuals across India and motivate them to embark on entrepreneurial pursuits, thus fostering an inclusive ecosystem.

“By eliminating barriers, encouraging collaboration, and igniting the entrepreneurial drive within everyone, the Hindi publication division aims to make substantial contributions to the nation’s growth and progress,” he added.

