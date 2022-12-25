INDIASCI-TECH

IIT Kanpur ready with artificial heart

NewsWire
0
0

IIT Kanpur is ready with an artificial heart that would be of great help to people with acute cardiac problems.

IIT Kanpur Director, Abhay Karandikar, said that the trial on animals would begin next year.

He said, “Now heart transplant will be easy. Artificial hearts can be implanted in serious patients. IIT Kanpur and cardiologists from across the country have developed this artificial heart. Trial on animals will start from February or March. After success in the trial, transplantation can be done in humans in the next two years.”

Karandikar said that heart disease was increasing rapidly and a large number of patients were being advised heart transplant.

“Artificial heart is being developed to reduce the sufferings of the patients,” he said, adding, “a team of 10 scientists and doctors has prepared this artificial heart. After the success of the trial on animals, heart transplantation in humans will begin within two years.”

He said that doctors and scientists should together prepare equipment and implants.

He said, “India imports 80 per cent of equipment and implants from abroad. Only 20 percent of the equipment and implants are being manufactured in India. Most of the implants and stents for heart patients are being imported.”

He further said, “Covid-19 taught us some hard lessons. Before Covid, ventilators were not made in India. To save the lives of corona-infected, Indian scientists and doctors prepared ventilators in just 90 days. Two companies are manufacturing ventilators in India. Foreign ventilator costs Rs 10 to 12 lakh while Indian ventilator is being made for only Rs 2.5 lakh.”

He said, “There is a huge shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in India. There are only 8 doctors per 1000 population. This deficiency cannot be filled at once. However, the government is rapidly opening hospitals and medical colleges. Despite this, the crisis of doctor-staff will continue according to the population and geographical conditions. In such a situation, there is a need to connect the medical system with technology.”

20221225-054603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After 355 years, a salute to Shivaji’s ‘great slip’ from Mughal...

    Congress wants caste census report out, promises 50% quota for below...

    Bullet Train project: JICA gives 3rd tranche of Rs 6K-crore loan

    5 killed in accident along Delhi-Jaipur Expressway