INDIASCI-TECH

IIT Kanpur researcher develops technology to turn ACs into air purifiers

NewsWire
0
0

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has developed a novel technology that turns ACs into affordable air purifiers.

Researchers from the IIT Kanpur and IISc Bengaluru developed an anti-microbial air purification technology which was used by air filters, according to an official report.

“The novel air purification technology used in these air filters has successfully proven its efficiency towards protecting us from life-threatening viruses. This innovation is a great addition to the R&D work IIT Kanpur is involved in,” Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur said in a statement.

In the winter, an air conditioner equipped with this innovative air filter system from IIT Kanpur can purify the air with a 99 per cent filtration efficiency, said the report.

“This indigenous revolutionary innovation has tremendous potential to succeed in the global market. This launch is indicative of technology catering to critical world problems,” Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Professor-in-charge, Innovation and Incubation, IIT Kanpur said in a statement.

This new type of air filter has proven to restrict microbial growth and is capable of capturing PM 2.5, PM 10, dust, pollen, allergens and germs from the air while purifying, the report added.

20221118-141005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m not running your Twitter account, Musk tells Pune techie

    Priyanka slams Yogi govt on cancellation of VDO recruitment

    Tigress pounces on dog in Ranthambore, video goes viral

    ‘Unfortunate, very harsh’, say Indian footballers after FIFA suspends AIFF