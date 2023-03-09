INDIA

IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction

The Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be launching India’s first-ever online post-graduate level programme on Construction Engineering.

The programme is a new addition to the unique eMasters degree programme being run by the institute and is focused on ‘Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management’.

According to an official release, it is designed to cater to the needs of the rapidly growing infrastructure and construction sectors in India.

This programme aims to equip practising civil engineers and architects with the knowledge and skills to manage projects effectively, using minimum resources and energy requirements, and with a minimum carbon footprint.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said: “The infrastructure and construction sectors are major contributors to India’s economy, and it is essential to address sustainability issues in this field. Like all the other varied eMasters degree programmes that we are successfully running to contribute to India’s holistic growth, this programme is designed to provide a proper blend of academic insights and industrial skills to meet the growing requirements of this exponentially growing sector. This programme, once launched, will help in making the infrastructure and construction domains more robust with safer and sustainable practices.”

The programme is carefully designed by IIT Kanpur faculties and industry experts and will cover a range of topics, including sustainable design and construction, green building materials, project management, and financing for sustainable projects.

The executive-friendly format of the eMasters degree programmes at IIT Kanpur offers a flexible approach for professionals to complete the degree anywhere between 1-3 years.

The Senate-approved degree programme is inclusive of IIT Kanpur campus visit, mentorship, and career support.

