IIT-Madras has become the first Indian institution to join IBM’s quantum network to advance quantum computing skills development and research in the country, the tech major announced on Monday.

IIT Madras’ Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC) will focus on advancing core algorithms in research areas like quantum machine learning, quantum optimisation and applications research in finance.

IBM said that IIT Madras will get cloud-based access to its most advanced quantum computing systems and quantum expertise to explore practical applications for businesses and the society.

“This collaboration with the IBM Quantum Network marks an exciting new phase for our Centre. It builds on our successful collaboration on quantum computing education, last year, and promises to open up new avenues and directions for research and innovation,” said Dr Anil Prabhakar, professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.

They will use IBM Quantum services alongside the open-source ‘Qiskit’ framework to explore areas such as quantum algorithms, quantum machine learning, quantum error correction and error mitigation, quantum tomography, and quantum chemistry, and to also advance and grow the quantum computing ecosystem in the country.

Researchers from IIT Madras will contribute to the advancement of research in the application of quantum computing with support from IBM Research India in such domains that are relevant to India.

“The collaboration will open new avenues to work with industry partners to accelerate research, make quantum real and create a vibrant quantum ecosystem in India,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India.

IBM and IIT Madras have a long association in education and research areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.A

Last year, IIT Madras joined IBM’s Quantum Education Programme to provide its students and faculty access to IBM quantum learning resources, quantum tools, and quantum systems for education and research purposes.

IBM Quantum and IIT Madras also jointly offered a course on quantum computing on the NPTEL Platform to over 10,000 participants.

“This collaboration with the IBM Quantum Network marks an exciting new phase for our Centre” said Dr Anil Prabhakar, professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.

20220912-125202