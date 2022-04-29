INDIA

IIT Madras Covid-19 cluster grows to 171

NewsWire
The Covid-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has increased to 171 despite authorities saying that there was nothing to worry about.

The institute is also continuing to function.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IITM authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus.

The IITM has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance and go for Covid-19 tests in case they experience Covid-related symptoms.

