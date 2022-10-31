BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

IIT Madras generates Rs 1,081 cr from funding and revenue

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) on Monday said it has generated Rs 1,081 crore from sanctioned projects and consultancy during 2021-22.

According to IITM, the over Rs 1,000 crore consists of Rs 768 crore funds from projects sanctioned by the State and Central Governments and Rs 313 crore in industry consultancy.

These collaborations are facilitated by a dedicated team at the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC & SR), IIT Madras, which is headed by Prof. Manu Santhanam.

The major projects that drove the surge in funding during 2021-22 include: ‘Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH)’ headed by Prof. K. Mangala Sunder and Prof. Arun Tangirala – Rs 300.28 crore; ‘Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS)’ headed by Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramanian – Rs 99.5 crore; ‘Speech Technologies in Indian Languages’ headed by Prof. Hema A Murthy – Rs 50.6 crore and ‘Collecting Datasets and Benchmarks for Building Indian Language Technology’ headed by Dr. Mitesh Khapra – Rs 47 crore.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The performance of the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research is very encouraging and perfectly aligned with the Strategic Plan of IIT Madras. This is a reflection of our increased interaction with funding agencies and industry.”

20221031-141203

