HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

IIT Madras launches indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee

NewsWire
0
0

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have launched India’s first indigenously developed polycentric prosthetic knee, which aims to improve the quality of life for thousands of above-knee amputees.

Called Kadam, the prosthetic knee has advantages over a hinge joint because of the multiple axes of rotation, which provide the user greater control over the prosthesis while walking and maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees to make it easy to sit in cramped spaces like buses and autos.

It is designed for durability with high strength stainless steel and aluminium alloy along with hard chrome plated EN8 pins and high fatigue life polymer bushings.

Indigenously developed Kadam is affordable and at the same time, of high quality and performance, complying with ISO standards including 30 lakh cycles of fatigue testing.

It provides stability, reduces the risk of stumbling and its patented geometry is specifically optimised for use on uneven terrains.

“Functional needs, socioeconomic and environmental challenges of Indian users are unique. Kadam’s user-centric design takes these into account. It meets international quality standards while being 4-5 times more affordable than comparable imported knees,” said Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, in a statement.

A team at TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras developed Kadamin association with Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT) and Mobility India.

Through Mobility India, extensive clinical trials have been conducted in various geographical settings. The feedback has ensured that the design is user-centric and functional in different environments. Users instantly recognise the stable nature of the knee. The ability of the user to let go of the safety of parallel bars in the very first trial is a testimony to the performance of the knee.

It is also customisable stability adjustment depending on the user’s need and provides frictional swing control adjustment for different walking speeds.

IIT Madras’ TTK Centre had previously developed and commercialised Arise – the country’s first standing wheelchair – and NeoFly-NeoBolt – active wheelchair and motorised add-on for seamless indoor-outdoor mobility.

20220408-173802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WHO funding needs a ‘paradigm shift’: Director General

    Antibodies improve in quality for months after Covid vaccination: Study

    52,199 more Covid cases in Kerala, TPR at 41.89%

    Covid fear helps detect metal pin in Mumbai girl’s chest