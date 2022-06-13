Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Professor Thalappil Pradeep, who has developed technologies to deliver clean water to over 1.2 crore people, has been selected as the laureate of the 10th edition of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water.

Pradeep, a Chemistry Professor at IIT Madras, was selected for the Award under ‘Creativity Prize’ category given for a ‘breakthrough discovery’ in any water-related field.

T. Pradeep’s research group developed environment-friendly water positive nano-scale materials for affordable, sustainable, and rapid removal of arsenic from drinking water.

Pradeep has been recognised earlier with Padma Shri, and Nikkei Asia Prize among many others.

The bi-annual international scientific award established on October 21, 2002 by Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia carries a cash component of USD 2,66,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) besides a gold medallion, a trophy, and a certificate, a statement from IIT Madras said.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 13 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The award mentions T. Pradeep’s team members – Avula Anil Kumar, Chennu Sudhakar, Sritama Mukherjee, Anshup, and Mohan Udhaya Sankar.

“Clean water is truly a problem of advanced materials. We could contribute to the area in a small way, thanks to our great nation,” Pradeep said, adding that “There is much to do in every area of water such as desalination, humidity harvesting, sensing and recycling. Our wonderful team is working on each one of them. The area is wide open for all to contribute.”

