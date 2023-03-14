INDIALIFESTYLE

IIT-Madras student found hanging in hostel room

A third-year electrical engineering (B.Tech) student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras from Andhra Pradesh was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday.

A police officer told IANS that his batchmates claimed the student was worried about “focusing on studies”, and was under “self-inflicted pressure”.

This is the second such incident reported from the institute in a month. On February 14, an M.Tech student of IIT-Madras was found dead in his hostel room.

In a statement, IIT-Madras said: “It is with deep anguish that IIT-Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third year Electrical B.Tech student of the electrical engineering department on March 14.”

The institute also said that the parents of the student has been informed, adding it has requested for the privacy of the student’s family.

The institute further said that it expresses condolences to the family, and stands united in grief along with the friends and relatives of the student.

The IIT-Madras also said that an internal inquiry committee including elected student representatives has been constituted.

The committee will look into the details regarding the death of the student.

