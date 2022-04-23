HEALTHINDIA

IIT Madras turns Covid-19 cluster with 55 testing positive

With 25 more testing positive, the total number of persons infected with Coronavirus in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has gone up to 55, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan.

According to him, the tests are being conducted in the 19 hostels in IITM complex. The infection rate is higher in a hostel that has students from other states.

Out of 1,420 persons, 55 have tested positive.

He also said the government will be increasing the number of Covid-19 tests from the current 18,000 to 25,000 per day.

According to the state government, on Friday, 57 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the total number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 286.

20220423-105003

