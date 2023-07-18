Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday assured to inquire into collapse of Kala Academy portion by independent agencies and table the report in ongoing monsoon Assembly session.

After the adjournment over the Kala Academy issue, when the state Assembly assembled for the zero hour business, Sawant made his statement on the issue and said that he has instructed PWD to make preliminary report.

“We have also sought explanation from the contractor and have appointed independent agency IIT Roorkey-Uttarakhand to inquire into the collapse of open auditorium of Kala Academy,” Sawant said.

He said that Principal Chief Engineer of PWD will submit his report in next two days, while report from others will be sought shortly and placed on table during ongoing Assembly session.

“No one will be spared if found guilty. Thorough investigation will be conducted in this case. The portion which is collapsed is of 43 year old structure. There was no required support to it,” Sawant clarifying on the matter said.

Sawant said that ‘White Paper’ will be released on this matter and placed during assembly session. However, Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai demanded to file case against those responsible for the collapse of the structure.

“Government should have daring to have discussion on this issue and the minister responsible should be sacked,” Sardesai demanded.

The opposition has blamed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Art & Culture Minister Govind Gaude after a portion of the open auditorium of the renovated Kala Academy collapsed, and sought their resignation.

It may be recalled that while defending the state government’s move to nominate a contractor for the renovation work of Kala Academy without floating a tender, Gaude had said in July last year that even Shah Jahan did not invite quotations before building the Taj Mahal.

“Taj Mahal was built between 1632 and 1653. Do you know why it is still so beautiful and everlasting? Because Shah Jahan never invited quotations to build it. That is why the Taj Mahal is intact even after 400 years,” Gaude had said.

Opposition allege that more than Rs 50 crore corruption is involved in renovation of Kala Academy.

