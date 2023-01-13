The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has joined hands with the Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to develop research and academics that are focused towards national security.

The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) at IIT Hyderabad’s Technology Research Park (TRP) is the crucial first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad.

Prof B. S. Murty, Director, IITH signed an MoU with the Indian Navy, represented by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Material on January 9, to work in tandem towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and harness in-house tech capabilities.

Being steered by WESEE, the project aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies in the maritime domain.

Prof B. S. Murty, Director, IITH, said: “As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defense of our Nation. We are glad to host Indian Navy’s WESEE Innovation Centre on IITH Campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our TRP will nurture nation building spirit on campus and lead to top-notch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large.”

