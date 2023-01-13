The layoffs at global financial services firm Goldman Sachs has hit Indian workers hard as some of the impacted IITians and IIM graduates shared their plight on various social media platforms.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs began job cuts that are expected to affect more than 3,200 employees or about 6.5 per cent of its workforce.

Gourav Sachdeva, an IIM Shillong graduate and a product manager at Goldman Sachs, wrote on LinkedIn that he was part of the layoffs at the company.

“While it’s undoubtedly a difficult time, I am looking at it as a kick-start for the next phase of my professional journey! Of course, I am also grateful to my amazing family for taking this so peacefully and sportingly,” he posted.

Shubham Sahu, an IIT Kharagpur 2022 graduate, said at the beginning of New Year, he was impacted by the layoffs at Goldman Sachs “just after my 23rd birthday”.

“Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year. It was my first job and my first experience in software development,” Sahu posted on the professional networking platform.

“I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February,” he added.

Corporate Chat India tweeted from its handle that there is “scary stuff at Goldman Sachs India as employees are being asked to go to a conference room, told that they’re laid off and asked to leave immediately without being allowed to go back to their desk”.

“Started a while ago with a 10-person layoff. But now 100s are expected to be cut,” it posted.

According to reports, 10 members were laid off from Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking division in Hyderabad.

An impacted employee, who goes by the name of Nehul Bhatnagar, tweeted that “GS (Goldman Sachs) called me to tell me that they aaccidentally’ gave me the PPO and then sent a rejection mail after 1.5 months of me getting the PPO.”

IANS could not independently verify the Twitter user.

The job cuts have also affected Indian-origin employees across the globe.

Shilpi Soni, a software engineer from India, who spent 1.7 years in the company in Texas in the US, is among those who lost their jobs at Goldman Sachs.

“I take pride in being the first person in my family to pursue a Masters in a foreign country. I come from a rural family so it has been one roller coaster of a journey, overcoming social and financial restrictions to come here,” Soni wrote in her LinkedIn Post.

20230113-165603