INDIA

IITians to take free online classes for govt school students

NewsWire
0
0

IITians from across the country will be taking free online classes for students of government schools in rural India.

The initiative – Online Rural Education Initiative (OREI)- is taken by IIT Kanpur that has developed a platform through which all IITians will connect to teach rural India.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra launched the initiative at UP Sainik School in Lucknow.

Under this initiative, IITians will teach mathematics and science to students of 10 government secondary schools in the state.

“Students of class 9 to 12 in government schools will be benefited by OREI. Apart from school learning, they will get guidance from IITians, who are experts in science and maths. Also, since classes will be conducted by creamy layer of the country, it will motivate students to dream big and attain success like them,” said an official from UP secondary education department.

He said OREI was started in 2018 by a group of B.Tech students in Shri Ram Janki Inter College, Bithoor (Kanpur) and was later extended to Bharatiya Gramin Vidyalaya, Mahona (Lucknow).

“The main objective is to provide world-class science and mathematics classes to the rural students. It will be an interactive class in which students’ questions will be answered by experts,” the official said.

The classes will also be available on the YouTube channel in Hindi.

A timetable is being prepared in the school incorporating these classes so that more students can be benefited.

20230516-151604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN reports 48 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths

    Retail inflation eases slightly to 7.01% in June

    2 jawans, 2 girls held under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

    Assam Cabinet expansion: 2 new ministers added